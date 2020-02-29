Bail for rape-accused priest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Observing that there was no satisfactory explanation for a two-and-a-half-year delay in reporting a rape allegation to the police, the High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to a priest under Thamarassery diocese. The court directed the priest to make himself available for interrogation before the investigating officer within 10 days. If he is arrested before or after his appearance before the police, he should be released on execution of a bond of Rs 25,000.

Justice P B Suresh Kumar issued the order on the anticipatory bail plea of Fr Manoj Palakkoottathil, former vicar of Chevayur Nithyasahaya Matha Church. Senior advocate P Vijayabhanu, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the allegation against Fr Manoj was false and there was no need for custodial interrogation. The police case was that the accused had allegedly gone to the woman’s house on June 15, 2017, and raped her while she was alone.