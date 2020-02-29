BSNL launches new scheme

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to provide high-speed broadband connectivity to rural and urban homes, the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched its new Bharat AirFibre service on Friday. Vivek Banzal, director CFA, BSNL, launched Bharat AirFibre service which uses radio waves to offer broadband technology to villages. According to Banzal, with the new service, the customers will get the internet and voice service at an affordable rate. Since Bharat AirFibre has been launched on the unlicensed radio spectrum, the service will have better quality and low interference.

“Our experience with the rollout of Bharat Fibre was very encouraging and we expect the same response to the Bharat AirFibre service,” Banzal said adding that BSNL aims to reach 2.5 lakh grama panchayats.

He also announced the rollout of IPTV services in Kerala circle. “We are taking all the efforts to bring total digital experience to our customers and business partners, taking the very possible step towards the Digital India initiative of the government,” he added.