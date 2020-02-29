Celebrating the spirit of womanhood

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Women’s Forum 2020 of the Kerala Management Association is holding a one-day seminar named ‘Metamorphosis’ at the Renai Kochi on March 5, from 9am. “The aim is to let women understand their core strengths so that they could transform into effective corporate executives, academicians and entrepreneurs,” said chairperson Nirmala L.

She said the metamorphosis of women over the last century is not a story of tears and sacrifice but a story of a winning attitude against all odds. “It’s a journey of breaking norms and conventions, going beyond the comfort zones and creating a spirit of sisterhood through co-opting and collaboration,” said Nirmala. “Women leaders in all walks of life have been inspiring and supporting each other in this process. So we want to celebrate this spirit with an array of achievers and inspiring women,” she said.

Dr K N Raghavan IRS, executive director, Rubber Board, will be the chief guest. The keynote speech will be delivered by Muthumani Somasundaran, advocate and actor. Other speakers include Archana Anand, chief business officer ZEE5 Global, Nisha Jose Mani, social enabler, author and educator, Deena Jacob, co-founder, CFO, Open Financial Technologies Pvt Ltd, Sudakshna Thampi, head–Yoga Shruti, Nisha Vikraman, assistant professor, Department of Home Science, St Teresa’s College, Susheela Pai, artistic director, Mudra Centre for Dance, S R Nair, director, MentorGuru Professional Services Pvt. Ltd, Rahana Rafeek, wildlife photographer, Tina Suzanne Muthoot, Associate VP, Finance, Muthoot Capital Service, Namitha Mathew, HR professional, V-Guard Industries Ltd, Susan Kuruvila, founder-director, Madam Institute of Home Science, and Radhika Sethumadhavan, playback singer and voice trainer. For more details, contact KMA on 9072775588

IN SOLIDARITY

Ahead of International Women’s day, the event named ‘Metamorphosis’ will be held at the Renai Kochi on March 5