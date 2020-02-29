Home Cities Kochi

Man bludgeoned to death by half brother

 A long-running enmity between two half brothers ended with one murdering the other late on Thursday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A long-running enmity between two half brothers ended with one murdering the other late on Thursday.The incident took place at Palakkuzha, Koothattukulam, some 45 km from here. Prakashan was bludgeoned to death by his half brother Laiju, who was arrested from Palakkad on Friday. Prakashan, the deceased, and Laiju are sons of Chinnan from his first and second wife, respectively. 

“The brothers used to frequently enter into arguments after getting drunk. We believe some family feud led to the enmity between them. It is believed that Laiju intended to kill Prakashan as he had carried a hammer while meeting the latter,” said an official with the Koothattukulam police. “Laiju and his family were at Prakashan’s house on Thursday night. Soon, a verbal spat ensued and Laiju struck him on his head with the hammer,” said the official.  

While Laiju fled, Prakashan was rushed to the Deva Matha Hospital where he was declared dead. Soon, Laiju’s details were shared with all police stations in nearby districts. “He had taken a bus to Palakkad after the incident. We had seized his mother’s phone. When we tracked his mobile phone, the location was identified and we left for Palakkad,” said Koothattukulam SI Brijukumar.  

Went to police station, nabbed
Laiju’s phone call to his mother on Friday morning proved crucial in the search for him. 
“During the call, he heard the siren from the municipality office nearby and grew suspicious. Unaware that Prakashan was dead, Laiju went to the Palakkad Town South police station to enquire about the case. However, the station had his details and he was taken into custody,” said Brijukumar.Laiju was brought to Koothattukulam station by night. Prakashan’s postmortem examination was carried out at Ernakulam Medical College.

