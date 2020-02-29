Manufacturers eye new pastures in TN, Karnataka

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the blanket ban on plastic carry bags imposed by the Kerala Government, manufacturers of plastic carry bags have shifted their area of operations to neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. According to a manufacturer, the decision to ferry the carry bags across the state’s border was taken after the blanket ban on plastic carry bags including compostable plastics. “Presently, compostable plastic carry bags can be used in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Though the sale in the state has come down drastically, the demand for compostable carry bags from these two states has spiked,” said Anwar, a plastic manufacturer from Malappuram. According to him, nearly a tonne of compostable plastic carry bags are being dispatched to these areas. “We are getting more orders from Pollachi. But we are not sure how long this is going to last. We are also in the process of moving over to paper carry bag business,” said Anwar.