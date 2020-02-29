Special team formed to arrest fugitive robber

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A special team under Ernakulam North CI Siby Tom has been formed to nab one of the Uttar Pradesh natives who escaped after a failed attempt to rob 84-year-old Mary Joseph while she was alone in her house on February 21.Police have already interrogated in detail Arbaz Khan, 30, of Chandhri Chok, Aligarh, UP, who was nabbed by locals while trying to flee. “We have received the other accused, Imran Khan of Aligarh,” said a senior police officer.

The officials said they seized two airguns from the hotel room where the accused were staying after reaching the city on February 16. The probe revealed that Arbaz and Imran had come to the city disguised as sellers of curtain materials. Under the cover, they used to scout residential areas and identify houses that could be robbed. After zeroing in on a house, they would observe the day-to-day activities of its occupants.

“We have collected information that the duo was watching the house of Mary Joseph for a few days before attempting the robbery,” said the officer.“In the search of their hotel room, we recovered a glass cutter, hammer and screwdrivers of different sizes. The accused had come to Kochi specifically to carry out break-ins. We have the copies of their identity cards,” said a police officer.