Adding seasonal flowers for a festive look

Chirag Kohni works for an e-commerce company as a business development/marketing lead but his true love lies in gardening.

By Sudeshna Dutta
Express News Service

KOCHI: Chirag Kohni works for an e-commerce company as a business development/marketing lead but his true love lies in gardening. He has over 100 plants in his house – across a vertical wall garden and indoor plants in the rooms -- as it is hard to find a suitable traditional garden while living in Bengaluru.

He has a combination of ferns, money plants, spider plants, peace lilies, crotons, Syngoniums, Aglaonemas – mostly evergreen plants that have a variety of colour hues and most importantly, act as great air purifiers. He spends a considerable amount of time attending to the plants and tries to keep up with the seasons to keep adding different vibes and looks to his garden. This season, he is looking at adding some seasonal flowers to add a bit of festivity to the garden.

It is a task to maintain a balcony garden but with the use of wall hanging pots and small pods, he is able to retain his love for gardening. Though he wishes for a traditional space in future, he believes one can bring forth the passion in any way possible.

Kohni loves to travel and his big worry with all these plants is, who will water them and keep them alive when he is gone for 2-3 weeks. To bring a solution to the problem, he has installed an automated drip water system that waters the plants at a fixed schedule every day.

"The cool bit is that, I assembled the entire thing myself by buying the equipment online. Now all my plants get watered at 10:30 pm every alternate day. I plan on utilising Amazon Alexa to change the automation to being totally controlled by it. This will help me water different plant groups at different schedules because all plants do not need the same amount of water," he says.

