CAA protest: 1,000 cops to keep an eye on crowd, manage traffic on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare on Tuesday said around 1,000 police personnel will be deployed for crowd control and traffic management in the city on Wednesday in view of the massive protest announced by all Islamic organisations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at Marine Drive.

“The police personnel will be deployed to prevent any untoward incident as part of the protest march, in which around two lakh people from across the state will participate,” he said.

Sakhare said the police were coordinating with intelligence networks to assess the situation. “Though the protesters are planning a peaceful stir, we will initiate all measures to prevent and thwart any violence. Managing the traffic in the city will be a challenge. Traffic movement on various stretches, including the Marine Drive road stretch, will be regulated,” Sakhare said.

Traffic regulations

Vehicles from Aroor, Tripunithura, West Kochi, Kakkanad, Aluva, Varapuzha, Aluva and Vypeen won’t be permitted to enter the city from 3pm to 9pm. People coming to Kaloor stadium and Marine Drive to attend the protest march should use the Kochi Metro.Buses carrying the protesters should be parked on Container Road. Parking of vehicles will banned from BTH junction to High Court Junction from 3pm to 9pm. Parking will also be banned on Banerji Road from High Court Junction to Edappally Junction.