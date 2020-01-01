FICCI appeals for more time to execute single-use plastic ban

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry, the apex body of trade or industry associations in the country, has appealed to the chief minister that traders be given more time to execute the single-use plastic ban and switch to alternatives.

Many plastic manufacturers in the state belong to micro, small and medium enterprises category and most of them avail bank loans to run their business. Hence, the sudden imposition of a ban would severely affect their existence. The raw materials and finished products which are already in stock may be worth crores of rupees, says the appeal. It is learnt that the existing manufacturers need to convert their products into composite plastic, for which they need to get the approval of CIPET, a process that would require a minimum of six months to complete.

The appeal says that one-month notification is too little time to make such a drastic switch. Alternate packing materials that are not too expensive need to be developed. Kerala being a consumer state, most of the products come from neighbouring states with standard packaging used in the rest of the country. Manufacturers need to work out a different package for Kerala.