Home Cities Kochi

FICCI appeals for more time to execute single-use plastic ban

Many plastic manufacturers in the state belong to  micro, small and medium enterprises category and most of them avail bank loans to run their business.

Published: 01st January 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

plastic, plastic ban

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry, the apex body of trade or industry associations in the country, has appealed to the chief minister that traders be given more time to execute the single-use plastic ban and switch to alternatives. 

 Many plastic manufacturers in the state belong to  micro, small and medium enterprises category and most of them avail bank loans to run their business. Hence, the sudden imposition of a ban would severely affect their existence. The raw materials and finished products which are already in stock may be worth crores of rupees, says the appeal. It is learnt that the existing manufacturers need to convert their products into composite plastic, for which they need to get the approval of CIPET, a process that would require a minimum of six months to complete.  

The appeal says that one-month notification is too little time to make such a drastic switch. Alternate packing materials that are not too expensive need to be developed. Kerala being a consumer state, most of the products come from neighbouring states with standard packaging used in the rest of the country. Manufacturers need to work out a different package for Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FICCI plastic ban single-use plastic
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp