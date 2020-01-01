Home Cities Kochi

Jacobites resist officials’ bid to paste ownership notice at Kothamangalam church

The notice reads that the key needs to be handed over as part of implementing a High Court directive in a petition filed by Thomas Paul Ramban.

Published: 01st January 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of members of the Jacobite faction marching to Devalokam Bishop’s Palace, the Orthodox Syrian Church headquarters, in Kottayam on Wednesday | Vishnu Prathap

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kothamangalam Cheriyapalli witnessed tense situation when officials tried to stick a notice at the church on Tuesday directing the Jacobite faction to hand over the keys of the church and other associated buildings to the district collector.

Sources said the Jacobite faction prevented officials from entering the church. The action of the officials was in the wake of a court order in favour of the Orthodox faction. The High Court has directed the district collector to take over the ownership of the church.

The notice reads that the key needs to be handed over as part of implementing a High Court directive in a petition filed by Thomas Paul Ramban.

Orthodox sources however chose to play down the incident claiming that it was a mere eyewash. “The order is yet to be implemented by the district collector and officials. The High Court has directed that the ownership of the Church be given to the Orthodox faction once the law and order situation is brought under control by the district administration. But so far, nothing has been done by the officials,” said Fr Thomas Paul Ramban, the designated vicar of the Church from the Orthodox faction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jacobite faction Orthodox faction Kothamangalam church
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp