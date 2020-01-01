Jacobites resist officials’ bid to paste ownership notice at Kothamangalam church

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kothamangalam Cheriyapalli witnessed tense situation when officials tried to stick a notice at the church on Tuesday directing the Jacobite faction to hand over the keys of the church and other associated buildings to the district collector.

Sources said the Jacobite faction prevented officials from entering the church. The action of the officials was in the wake of a court order in favour of the Orthodox faction. The High Court has directed the district collector to take over the ownership of the church.

The notice reads that the key needs to be handed over as part of implementing a High Court directive in a petition filed by Thomas Paul Ramban.

Orthodox sources however chose to play down the incident claiming that it was a mere eyewash. “The order is yet to be implemented by the district collector and officials. The High Court has directed that the ownership of the Church be given to the Orthodox faction once the law and order situation is brought under control by the district administration. But so far, nothing has been done by the officials,” said Fr Thomas Paul Ramban, the designated vicar of the Church from the Orthodox faction.