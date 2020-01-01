Large pit dug up by water authority near Ponnurunni overbridge covered

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The large pit that was dug up on the newly-tarred road near the Ponnurunni railway overbridge by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) was closed and asphalted on Tuesday night.Ward 48 councillor Nisha Dhinesh said as assured by District Collector S Suhas, the KWA covered the pit. “The collector visited the spot and took stock of the work,” she said.

On Monday, people of Ponnurunni were shocked to see a gaping large pit on the road, which had been in a dilapidated state for over a month and was tarred recently. The road, which comes under the jurisdiction of Public Works Department, had been dug up by the KWA for repairing a pipeline.

Following this, residents, the councillor of ward number 45 and people cutting across political lines staged a protest against the KWA action on the day.

Some protesters even stood inside the pit and relented only after the collector arrived on the spot and assured to take immediate action. The protesters had also blocked the road for over an hour.“The road won’t be dug up now as KWA has finished the pipeline work,” said Suhas.