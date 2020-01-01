Home Cities Kochi

Mollywood's treat for the masses

Malayali filmmaker Sandeep Ravindranath’s thesis film ‘Diary of an outsider’ has won him an invitation from the Directors Guild of America

From the film ‘Diary of an outsider’

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: The opening scene of Sandeep Ravindranath’s 2017 short film ‘Bookshelf’ projects a prosperous collection of books that people borrow from. One reads Salman Rushdi’s Satanic Verses, while the others pick up journals on science and art. In the wake of an outrageous riot, however, all of them are burnt. 
What remains in the end, are books on religion—stacked away from each other on the shelves. The closing scene shows a little girl, a student, enthusiastically runing towards the bookshelf only to find that knowledge has been wiped away and replaced with institutionalised faith. For 36-year-old Sandeep, film making is effective storytelling. 

This Kerala-based film maker’s thesis film at Columbia University recently won him an invite to the Directors Guild of America—an entertainment guild that represents the interests of film and television directors in the United States motion picture industry and abroad, comprising prominent movie makers like Steven Spielberg, Woody Allen and Martin Scorsese. “The movie ponders upon the question of the United States as a nation of immigrants. This is juxtaposed with the politics of hate and exclusion in India where the Tagorean ideal of universal brotherhood has long been trumped by narrow definitions of virulent nationalism.” Sandeep says.

He made ‘Tharattu Pattu’ while employed with Sony as a sound engineer. The movie that features Malayalam actors like Syju Kurup and Nedumudi Venu deals with ‘Smarthavicharam’—a custom practised in the Namboothiri community. “There are reports of this tradition being practised till the early 1900s. Women who were accused of sexual misconduct were banished from the community,” says Sandeep. 

This short musical says plenty in under four minutes. So does Santhana Gopala that talks about the stigma faced by a childless woman in an arranged marriage. “Personally, I feel that the length of a film has very little to do with the concept it tries to express. A movie must be as long as it takes to tell a tale,” he says, adding that a film loses its charm if it is stretched more than needed, like we notice more than often with mainstream cinema.

As an independent filmmaker, Sandeep believes that the pressure of money-making is what drives most creators to compromise on the quality of their work. “The label ‘award movie’ is a double-edged sword. It tells you that a jury found this feature film good enough to give it an award, but it also subtly urges the common audience to look away,” he adds. He feels that non-commercial movies should be promoted and distributed through a parallel framework.

 “Ultimately, there is a commercial aspect to most movies. But when the funding for it becomes business, it becomes a tool for profit-making,” he says, adding that international recognitions and grants have given him the operating space to discuss the kind of concepts that he works with. 

