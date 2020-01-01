‘People should keep pets for their unconditional love’

Manish Vohra By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ihave two pets – Meera and Mia. Meera is a Chihuahua of 2.5 yrs and Mia is a Shihtzu who is 10 months old. I found Meera’s parents with my uncle and decided to adopted her. I adopted Mia from a friend. I love is going for runs on our terrace and our Sunday trips to Cubbon Park is a mandatory routine. I love the way they welcome me every time I come home.

I can’t think of a moment where I have ever hated these two. I think people should keep pets only for one reason, and that is, for the unconditional love they give you. I have always been an animal lover and they have made my wife Prachi a pet lover too. According to me, pets can really change the nature and attitude of anybody and everybody. My worry has always been that we outlive them and when they go, it leaves a hollow space in our lives.

The greatest challenges that I face with my pets till date is that I always have to make sure they eat well, for which I hand feed them at times. As far as sharing some happy memories with my pets is concerned, I would say that they create memories every day for us and every bit of it is worth cherrishing till the last day of my life.The author is the South Head, Simba