Peso to issue NOC for implosion of Maradu flats on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the controlled implosion of the controversial Maradu highrises just 10 days away, the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (Peso) will issue its ‘No-objection certificate’ to Edifice Engineering, one of the firms handling the demolition, on Wednesday.

“The firm has submitted its documents. We will issue the permission letter for the blasting on Wednesday. Vijay Steels is yet to submit its application and we will consider it later,” said Peso Deputy Chief of Explosives R Venugopal.

He was speaking after the technical committee’s inspection of the ill-fated apartments which would be demolished on January 11 and 12. Fort Kochi Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who is in charge of the demolition, led the inspection. Structural engineer Anil Joseph and Peso deputy controller of explosives M Saravanan, who were part of the committee, expressed satisfaction with the pre-blasting work done so far.



“Nearly 30 per cent of pre-blasting work is pending at Alfa Serene. The authorities in charge will complete it by January 6,” said Venugopal.

Initiation points of demolition were finalised during the inspection. “We have finalised the points near 100m from the apartment complexes. The contractors will submit the sketch of the blasting plan soon. A blast shelter will be set up to initiate the implosion,” he added.

No trenches needed

The technical committee members clarified that the earlier plan of building trenches around the apartments would be omitted based on the recommendation of geo-technical experts. “As the entire area is a marshy land, we expect the least amount of vibrations during the blast. Experts who studied the soil characteristics said trenches are not necessary during the demolition,” Venugopal said.

850kg of explosives needed

The committee reduced the quantity of explosives required to demolish the highrises to 850kg from 1,800 kg estimated earlier.“As we have demolished the intermediate walls, the apartments are standing on bare structures. With the reduction in total building weight, we decided to limit the number of explosives. It will also help in mitigating the impact,” he said.

The non-electric detonators being exclusively designed for the demolition will be brought to the city by January 8. The explosives will be filled manually and mobile phones will not be allowed on the premises during the process to avoid any external sparks.

10 DAYS TO GO

Pre-blasting work

Alfa Serene: 3,500 holes

Holy Faith H2O:1,540 holes

Jain Coral Cove:2,860 holes

Golden Kayaloram:960 holes

Demolition schedule

January 11 (Alfa Serene Twin Towers and Holy Faith H2O)

January 12 (Jain Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram)

Evacuation: Residents within 200m radius

Expected total debris: 7.65 crore kg

Rehabilitation of nearby residents at: KUFOS Panangad and Sacred Heart College, Thevara

Residents’ protest

The nearby residents of Alfa Serene towers have decided to stage a daylong hunger strike on Wednesday raising various demands.