SIDBI holds outreach programme for MSME ecosystems

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), the principal financial institution engaged in the promotion, financing and development of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), organised an outreach programme in collaboration with development commissioner, Ministry of MSME, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance and the state government.

It discussed knowledge dissemination on digital platforms. “This initiative is a part of SIDBI Vision 2.0, under which Mission Swavalamban is our umbrella initiative. Its prime objective is to gauge the expectation of MSME stakeholders. The campaign would also map and suggest state-specific schemes,” said Mohammad Mustafa, chairman and managing director, SIDBI.