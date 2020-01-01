By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Railways has extended the services of three special trains between Hyderabad and Kochuveli till the first quarter of 2020.

The Hyderabad-Kochuveli weekly special train (07115) will leave Hyderabad at 9pm on Saturdays (January 4, 18, 25; February 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29) and reach Kochuveli at 3.20am on Mondays. The Hyderabad-Kochuveli Suvidha special train (82721) will leave Hyderabad at 9pm on Saturday January 11 and reach Kochuveli at 03.20am on Monday.Kochuveli-Hyderabad weekly special train (07116) will leave Kochuveli at 07.45am on Mondays (January 6, 13, 20, 27; February 3, 10, 17, 24; March 2) and reach Hyderabad on Tuesdays.

Stops

Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittoor, Katpadi, Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Ottapalam, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Kayankulam and Kollam.