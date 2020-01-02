2020 the year ahead

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Its 2020 and Kochi is on an expressway to growth. Amid battling issues like deluge, waterlogging and waste management, the city also managed to mark a significant leap during the last few years in terms of development.

While Kochi Metro zoomed past hurdles registering a record ridership, the ambitious Water Metro project finally got a Central nod, a step towards exploring Kochi's immense water transport possibilities.

2019 also witnessed health sector being hailed for its efficiency in dealing with the deadly Nipah outbreak while the infrastructure sector saw a great boom with work on Vyttila and Kundannoor flyover gaining momentum.

But, the apathy in the upkeep of roads and failing waste management facilities turned a blot in the face of the city. While garbage piles dotted city roads, we also saw tattered roads claiming precious lives.

As the city steps on to a new dawn, Kochi Express looks forward to the various projects and ideas that will give the city a makeover in the new decade.

1) Kochi Biennale

The ailing tourism sector, devastated by back-to-back floods and Nipah scare, is expected to bounce back in 2020 with the start of the fifth edition of Kochi Muziris Biennale (KMB), curated by Shubigi Rao. The hopes for resurgence were given a boost with

Nat Geo Traveller and Lonely Planet listing Kochi as a

must-visit destination of 2020, courtesy KMB. While 6.2 lakh people visited the 2018 edition of the art fiesta, the number is expected to soar this year. While the present political scenario has deterred many from visiting India, stakeholders hope the clouds will lift and Kochi will once again see a huge foreign tourist influx.

2) Plastic Ban

For a city that has grappled with waste management issues for decades, the state-wide ban on single-use plastics is a relief, say experts. The ban will also strengthen sustainable practices, ensuring the inflow of recycled materials, ranging from cloth bags, made in abundance by women entrepreneurs in Kochi, to 'reuse' concepts such as 'pre-loved' garments. Regardless, the Kochi Corporation has decided to continue collecting the existing plastic waste from households until they're out of sight.

3) Kochi Metro expansion

2019 was a defining period in the history of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd with it witnessing an increase of 41 lakh passengers in 2019, a 32 per cent increase compared to the last year. The extension of the trains to Thykoodam caused a steep increase in passengers with 77,14,836 people using it from September 4 to December 30. In 2020, KMRL is looking forward for Central nod for the Phase 2, which will see the extension of Kochi Metro to Pettah. Much to the excitement of many, KMRL has also started road-widening works ahead of its extension to Kakkanad, which houses IT companies.

4) Water Metro

2020 also see Kochi Metro Rail Ltd launching the first phase of Kochi Water project by March. The construction of 41 boat jetties as part of the Rs 747-crore project will be carried out in four tranches containing a specific number of boat jetties. KMRL also plans to launch the first set of mechanised boats by March. While the existing boat jetties will be renovated, more boat jetties will also be constructed.

5) City Gas

District Collector S Suhas' promise that Piped Natural Gas project will be finished by 2020 December has given momentum to the work undertaken by Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd (IOAGPL). While only 1,200 houses have been provided with the piped gas connections till now, this year will see the majority of houses within the Kochi Corporation and five nearby municipalities getting the connection. The work which got delayed due to incessant rain and waterlogging aims to provide piped natural gas to over 41,000 homes that have applied for connection in the district.

6) Cruise Terminal

A dedicated cruise terminal in Kochi is scheduled to open at Cochin Port in February 2020. The International Cruise Terminal inside the Ernakulam Wharf area is expected to meet the functional and service requirements as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Tourism. The construction works are nearing completion. On completion of the project, the terminal has to have facilities like fully air-conditioned hall, passenger lounge, immigration and emigration counters, customs clearance counters, security check counters, queue managers, parking lots for buses and cars, prepaid taxi counters, commercial space for cafeteria among other facilities.

7) CSML Projects

With the deadline for completing the Smart City Mission projects, allotted under the 100 Smart City programme of the Centre, going to end in 2020, the majority of projects will see a speedy execution in the coming months. While important projects like the water supply system and underground sewerage system are expected to give Kochi a facelift, the delay in its execution is a reason for concern. The Corporation has decided to expedite the project with Mayor Soumini Jain planning to urge the Chief Minister to convene a review meeting to assess the project progress.

8) Vyttila/Kundannoor flyovers

Kochiites can finally heave a sigh of relief with two flyovers - Vyttila and Kundannoor- opening on March. The construction work and subsequent traffic bottlenecks at these two prominent junctions had been a huge issue in 2019. The flyover will begin from the Old Railway Overbridge at Vyttila and will go in a unilateral direction through the NH while the one at Kundannoor has a total length of 700 metres with twin bridges at a collective width of 24.1 metres to facilitate three-lane traffic.