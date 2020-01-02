Home Cities Kochi

A ‘paw’some groomer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Animals have always been her weakness. Hanuma S grew up with them. Her mother would bring home injured or hapless animals she came across on the road ever since Hanuma was a kid. After she grew up, Hanuma continued her mother’s tradition. For someone who always wanted to get into veterinary science, life took a turn when Hanuma went to Kolkata to learn management studies. Soon she dropped out and on her return to Thiruvananthapuram, started assisting a veterinary doctor. Her ardent desire to join the animal welfare sector saw her take off to Kolkata again, this time, to learn about grooming. Six months later, she waltzed into the arena donning the cap of a pet groomer.

Thus was born Teddy’s Pets Grooming, named after her pet cat Teddy. Hanuma is arguably the sole woman pet groomer in the capital. She lugs around a huge bag full of grooming equipment to give your furry friend a glorious makeover. There is nothing as joyful and rewarding as the job of a pet groomer, according to Hanuma. Grooming animals is her passion. And she considers it the most beautiful job in the planet. “The first time you meet them, they may not be too keen. But the second time, they will wait and run towards you wagging their tail. The happiness I experience in these moments cannot be put into words,” says Hanuma. “For instance, Chippi, a golden retriever, keeps waiting for my arrival. So do Cooper, Rinku, Mia and Luna. The list is endless,” she chuckles. Hanuma provides home service and also does weekly house calls, where she attends regular ‘clients’, clips their nails, cleans their ears, brushes their teeth, cleans paws and so on.

“Compared to cats, dogs are easier to groom,” says Hanuma. A full grooming service includes a bath, nails, cleaning ears and paws, hairstyling, anal cleaning and finally giving a blow-dry. The grooming process can stretch till three hours, considering the breed, styling and coat length. The much sought after styling cuts is the puppy cut. Other cuts are the Dora cut, lion cut and the short hair cut. There are a zillion others, notwithstanding the set of cuts Hanuma has perfected. “It is on my Lhasa Apso that I create my own styles of hair cut,” says the dog whisperer. According to her, the humid climate in India is a huge problem for its furry population. “Here people aren’t aware of the aspects of grooming and how important it is considering the general health of the pet. In most cases, the heavily furred breeds do not get their coats brushed, following which the hair becomes matted and gets uncomfortable or hurts the animal,” says Hanuma.


