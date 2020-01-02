Action council launches indefinite hunger strike

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing their dissent against the authorities who allegedly ignored their demands, the action council of residents near Alfa Serene apartment launched an indefinite hunger strike in front of the highrise on the first day of New Year. The agitation started with a protest march comprising women and children from Nettoor Junction. It gathered at the protest venue at 9 am.

Retired judge MR Sasi inaugurated the protest. Former minister K Babu, who spoke on the occasion, criticised the government. “The state government had a clear role in creating the mess. It is a sheer human rights violation meted out to the nearby residents,” he said. On an opening day, residents Benny Joseph Nedumparambil, Sugunanandan Nedumpillil and Residents Associations area secretary C B Mahesh led the hunger strike.

The residents clarified that if the authorities remain callous towards their demands, they will seek other methods of protests in the coming days. “We are protesting for achieving our genuine demands. If the hunger strike does not work, the council plans to block the national highway to mark our protest. Traders under Maradu municipality will hold a day-long hartal in solidarity with our protest soon,” said Shaji KR, convenor, action council.

Ruckus in meeting The action council members lost their calm during the speech of ex-Maradu municipality chairman KA Devassy. It is alleged Devassy had a major role on the issue as most of the ill-fated highrises were sanctioned when he headed the council. “As he has clear involvement on the issue, he cannot simply wash his hands of by blaming his successors,” said a resident.