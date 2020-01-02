Differently-abled children welcome New Year with zest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Gift International Foundation, a Kochi-based NGO in association with SADESS, the Social Welfare Association of De Paul Institute of Science and Technology (DiST), Angamaly, organised a New Year celebration of differentlyabled children at Alphonsa Sadan Special Care School, Angamaly, on January 1. The celebration, titled ‘Little Stars 2020,’ was inaugurated by Fr George Pottayil VC, director, DiST, Angamaly.

Mayjoy Joseph, president, GIFT International Foundation, delivered the presidential address. Sr Divya Rose, principal, Alphonsa Sadan Special Care School welcomed the gathering. Arun George Mampra, treasurer, GIFT International Foundation, delivered the vote of thanks.

As part of the event, New Year gifts, including new dresses and cakes, were distributed to over 100 differently- abled children studying in the school. The school authorities, parents and local community lauded the NGO for organising the event.