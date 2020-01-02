Home Cities Kochi

Meeting on Thursday to address grievances of Maradu residents

To bring consensus in Maradu flat demolition, Minister for LSG A C Moideen will convene a meeting of stakeholders at his office in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Published: 02nd January 2020 06:26 AM

Workers cover the Indian Oil pipeline in front of Holy Faith H2O on Wednesday based on the expert committee’s recommendations to ensure its safety during the implosion | A SANESH

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To bring consensus in Maradu flat demolition, Minister for LSG AC Moideen will convene a meeting of stakeholders at his office in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. The meeting comes at a time when discontent is brewing among the residents living near the highrises over the lack of clarity in insurance coverage and schedule of controlled implosion.

The delegation comprises Maradu municipality chairperson T H Nadeera, District Collector S Suhas, Fort Kochi Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, division councillor Disha Prathapan and action council representatives K R Shaji and Prakashan Nedumbillil. “Though the earlier promises made by several top officials are yet to materialise, we are looking forward to the meeting. It might be our last-ditch effort to find a solution to the concerns,” said Nadeera.

Meanwhile, the process of covering the Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) pipeline with sand bags has started in front of Holy Faith H2O.

NoC issued to Vijay Steels Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (Peso) Deputy Controller of Explosives M Saravanan has issued no-objection certificate (NoC) to Vijay Steels on Wednesday to procure the explosives for the demolition of Alfa Serene apartment. Edifice Engineering will receive the approval on Friday as the officials demanded more clarity in its submitted documents.

TAGS
Maradu flat Maradu residents
