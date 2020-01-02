Of earthy notes

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Minimalism has come to dictate a great many design principles over the last few decades and when it comes to building a house of one’s dreams, architects claim less is more. But how does one reconcile personal taste with a uniquely modern aesthetic? Architect Neenu Treesa’s recently completed maiden project, a 1,800-sqft house designed for a family in Kakkanad, Kochi is an ode to the occupants’ childhood spent in the foothills of Western Ghats but one that adhers to the well-tested contemporary design practices.

Having worked in Bengaluru under architect Sanjay Mohe, Neenu shifted to her home state to start her own firm. With minimalist neutral tones and expansive windows that bring in ample natural light, the two-level house is replete with four bedrooms, four toilets, two living rooms, a dining area, a kitchen and a semi-covered terrace. Two bedrooms, master living area, the dining and kitchen occupy the ground floor. The focal design aspect is the elevation done in exposed brick that adds to its austere ethos.

Steering clear of ostentatious elements, importance has been given to the basic materiality of various construction components. “The first thing the clients wanted to be incorporated in the house was exposed brick. So we designed the entire space in earthy tones to complement the rust orange and yellow of the bricks. Also, the minimal and neutral approach suited the terrain of the locality,” said Neenu. The house, peppered with accents of wood against stark white walls and cera grey granite floor, gives the occupant a sense of lightness and volume. The built-up area seems larger than it is as one looks down from the double high living area on the second level. With the staircase being in the centre of the floor plan, it became a major element in the design. “The staircase acts as the barrier between the semi-public drawing room and the more private dining area.

The client communicated their love for handmade ceramic tiles from Jaisalmer, so we added a slight hint of colour by using them on the steps. The underside of the staircase has also been designed as additional storage,” says Neenu. The entire eastern facade has been covered with frosted glass bringing abundant light and warmth inside. “The glass wrapping was done on the eastern double-height wall to aid inflow of natural light from the top This was important as the compound wall had to be raised to ensure privacy. It acts as a perfect space for the family to enjoy rain and the gentle morning sun” added Neenu.