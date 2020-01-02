Operation Pure Water: Tanker lorry services hit; issue made up, says official

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the district administration tightening the noose around tanker lorries to ensure the supply of pure drinking water to consumers as part of Operation Pure Water, tanker services to many localities in the district were hit on Wednesday. Representatives of various malls, hospitals and residents’ associations highlighted the issue at a meeting called by deputy collector S Shahjahan at the collectorate for the project’s implementation. However, Shahjahan said unscrupulous elements were creating artificial shortage of water. “The district administration has ensured that drinking water is made available at all Kerala Water Authority centres. There is no shortage.

Tanker lorries can collect as much water as required,” he said. He said an official from KWA will be deputed at the collectorate to solve all the issues related to drinking water. “It has come to our notice that several tanker lorry owners are yet to register under the project despite being asked to do so,” said Shahjahan. He said while tanker lorries transporting water for commercial purposes will be allowed some relaxation in registration, the same won’t be extended to lorries supplying drinking water.

“Till date, only 12 tanker lorries transporting drinking water have underwent registered. No compromise will be made when it comes to registering the tankers,” he said. The district administration had announced inspections of tanker lorries transporting drinking water in the district from Wednesday as part of Operation Pure Water.

Tanker lorries were directed to collect drinking water from KWA hydrants only. It had also issued various directives to the KWA, the Food Safety, Motor Vehicles and Legal Metrology departments, besides the Kerala State Pollution Control Board.

These ranged from logging in the number of lorries collecting water from KWA hydrants and the timings, ensuring that the quality of water conforms to prescribed standards, sending water samples to laboratories for analysis, taking action against lorries lacking necessary clearance and licence to supply drinking water, ensuring that the ban on collecting water from abandoned quarries is not violated and that consumers are not overcharged, among others

Keep water hydrants open round the clock:

Tanker operators Kochi: To overcome the shortage of drinking water hydrants that supply water to tanker lorries distributing water in the city, the owners of the lorries on Wednesday demanded that existing water supply hydrant centres at Maradu and Aluva should be kept open 24 hours. The administration should open more water hydrants to overcome the shortage of water. The tanker owners raised the demand at a meeting held at the district collectorate to ensure the quality of drinking water being supplied in city. The meeting was called in the wake of largescale complaints that the lorries were flouting norms by not following rules stipulated by the Kerala High Court to ensure quality of water supplied in tankers.