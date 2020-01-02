Home Cities Kochi

Operation Pure Water: Tanker lorry services hit; issue made up, says official

The district administration had announced inspections of tanker lorries transporting drinking water in the district from Wednesday as part of Operation Pure Water.

Published: 02nd January 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the district administration tightening the noose around tanker lorries to ensure the supply of pure drinking water to consumers as part of Operation Pure Water, tanker services to many localities in the district were hit on Wednesday. Representatives of various malls, hospitals and residents’ associations highlighted the issue at a meeting called by deputy collector S Shahjahan at the collectorate for the project’s implementation. However, Shahjahan said unscrupulous elements were creating artificial shortage of water. “The district administration has ensured that drinking water is made available at all Kerala Water Authority centres. There is no shortage.

Tanker lorries can collect as much water as required,” he said. He said an official from KWA will be deputed at the collectorate to solve all the issues related to drinking water. “It has come to our notice that several tanker lorry owners are yet to register under the project despite being asked to do so,” said Shahjahan. He said while tanker lorries transporting water for commercial purposes will be allowed some relaxation in registration, the same won’t be extended to lorries supplying drinking water.

“Till date, only 12 tanker lorries transporting drinking water have underwent registered. No compromise will be made when it comes to registering the tankers,” he said. The district administration had announced inspections of tanker lorries transporting drinking water in the district from Wednesday as part of Operation Pure Water.

Tanker lorries were directed to collect drinking water from KWA hydrants only. It had also issued various directives to the KWA, the Food Safety, Motor Vehicles and Legal Metrology departments, besides the Kerala State Pollution Control Board.

These ranged from logging in the number of lorries collecting water from KWA hydrants and the timings, ensuring that the quality of water conforms to prescribed standards, sending water samples to laboratories for analysis, taking action against lorries lacking necessary clearance and licence to supply drinking water, ensuring that the ban on collecting water from abandoned quarries is not violated and that consumers are not overcharged, among others

Keep water hydrants open round the clock:

Tanker operators Kochi: To overcome the shortage of drinking water hydrants that supply water to tanker lorries distributing water in the city, the owners of the lorries on Wednesday demanded that existing water supply hydrant centres at Maradu and Aluva should be kept open 24 hours. The administration should open more water hydrants to overcome the shortage of water. The tanker owners raised the demand at a meeting held at the district collectorate to ensure the quality of drinking water being supplied in city. The meeting was called in the wake of largescale complaints that the lorries were flouting norms by not following rules stipulated by the Kerala High Court to ensure quality of water supplied in tankers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp