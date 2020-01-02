Stall bookings for 3rd edition of Krithi fair begin 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Booking of stalls for the third edition of Krithi International Book Fair, to be held from February 6 to 16, has begun. The last date for booking stalls is January 10. Organised by the department of cooperation, in association with the 75-year-old Sahithya Pravarthaka Cooperative Society, Krithi has emerged as one of the largest book fairs in India within two years of launching. Krithi 2020 expects more than 150 publishers for its 250-odd stalls. The stalls can be booked at: www.krithibookfest.com, or at National Book Stall branches across the state. For more details, contact: 9497797101, 9349780487, 0481-2564111, 0481-2301812.