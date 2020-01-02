The many faces of life

Shevlin Sebastian By

Express News Service

KOCHI: One morning, artist Sumesh K Shanmugham read the news of the arrest of a Mollywood actor popular for playing comic roles. Inspired, Sumesh went to his studio and drew a joker. The sketch depicts a man with a clown’s make-up, including the red nose but the eyes are downc a s t , w i t h downturned lips. He is using a straw to blow bubbles as balloon float in t h e b a c k - ground. Not surprisingly, the work is called ‘The Bubble Maker’. “Most jokers are sad by nature,” says Sumesh.

“There is a sadness behind every joke. The balloons stand for meaninglessness and hollow people, who have nothing to offer. ” Sumesh employs an unusual style. While most artists put black on a white, he uses white ink on a dark background, by using a Rotring pen. In another monochrome work, a shirtless man wearing a white half-mundu, with hands raised, is blowing a large bubble skywards. On one side there is a staircase going upwards. You can also see a horse, a large fish, an empty boat in a dark river, levitating buildings and bubbles. “This is the story of the man’s inner life,” says Sumesh.

“I am trying to show the rough side of contemporary existence. The bubbles represent people who make a lot of noise, but are empty inside. The boat and the fish represent the darkness of life.” All 15 works are eyecatching and aesthetically composed. “Yes, I am lucky, people like my works and many buy them,” says the fulltime artist. Sumesh was displaying his works at the recent exhibition, ‘Unbounded: transcending boundaries through the universal language of the visual arts’ at Kerala Museum. Another participating artist, Lekha Vyloppilly, has drawn a male/female figure. There is an eagle on the left shoulder, while a snake is coiled around the neck.

“The eagle represents life while the snake portrays death,” she says. “Death is part of life. But despite it, we must think positively.” Water from a small bowl is poured over the head as an act of self-purification. “We become a new person and start a new life,” she says. “That’s why I drew wings behind the person. From the breast, a lotus is growing.” Most of her works, she says, are based on self-realisation, love and desire. “It is a blend of traditional stylisation with contemporary motives,” she says. As for artist Girish Kalleli, he has drawn faces of people in his neighbourhood at Muvattupuzha.

These included the anchor of a local TV channel, a labourer, a temple priest, a youth and the artist’s wife and daughter. During the time he worked on these images, he realised that everybody has a mask. “We wear them at home, in the workplace, in front of our spouses, relatives, parents and children,” says Girish. “Where is the real person is the question I ask myself.” Finally, T G Jyotilal’s painting of a man lying on a spike refers to the persecution faced by Jains at the hands of Brahmins during the 9th century.