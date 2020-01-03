Kochi Metro to observe Public Transport Day every Friday, seeks people’s support

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Buoyed by the warm public reception to the metro, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has decided to observe every Friday as ‘Public Transport Day’ this year.

Announcing this on Thursday, KMRL authorities said as part of the idea, KMRL employees will take public or use bicycles to and from office every Friday this year. They also urged Kochiites to make use of public transport on Fridays to decongest city roads, reduce pollution and develop a new travel culture in the city.

“The decision has been taken in continuation of our aspirations to undertake initiatives that enhance the quality of life in the city. Every citizen should use non-motorised or public transport at least one day a week. We thought that since KMRL is a transit company, its employees should promote use of public transport,” said KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

Meanwhile, the protest march against CAA held in Kochi on Wednesday helped Kochi Metro attain record single-day ridership of 1.25 lakh passengers. The metro also touched the milestone of carrying 10 lakh riders during the Christmas and New Year season, between December 20, 2019, and January 1, 2020.

KMRL authorities said a total of 10.4 lakh commuters used Kochi Metro during the period. A total of 90,332 passengers used the metro on December 28, while 84,957 used it on New Year’s eve.“People are relying on the metro for shopping and daily commute. This is a healthy sign,” said Alkesh.