Home Cities Kochi

Letting her art speak  

Meet Fathima Zara, an artist who is gaining attention through her unique acrylic art works that is available all over the world

Published: 03rd January 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Aysha Sunena
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi-based artist Fathima Zara started her journey with colours in 2016. Three years later, anyone who takes a look at her Instagram page ‘Zaraartography’ would realise why she is being followed by hundreds from India and abroad. Her abstract artworks with heavy flowing acrylics, alcohol inks and water are mostly inspired by her own life and ideas. 

Holding up a bespoke art piece, she talks about her experiments with acrylic paint. In 2017, she did her debut exhibition at a flea market in Calicut. The event was a hit and the encouragement Zara received helped her conduct many Fluid art workshops around her locality. Her last workshop at NoshHaus in Aluva was a workshop, where she taught Acrylic pouring and final steps of brushing to a group of youngsters. “I had the chance to guide them through the dos and don’ts of the techniques,” she says.

Born in an orthodox family, Zara had faced many challenges when it came to following her profession. Her parents were keen on making sure that she took studies seriously. Currently pursuing a doctorate in Ayurvedic medicine, the artist uses art as an escape from the stress of her job.

Zara’s upcoming exhibition will be held from December 17-22 at Kerala Lalithakala Academy, Calicut. “I feel like I have more than a doctor’s responsibility to fulfil. I am still searching for various painting techniques and mediums to explore the world of painting”, she says. She will also organise an exhibition of her frames for a Christmas market at Kaloor stadium ground on December 7 and 8.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp