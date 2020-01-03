Maradu: Moideen promises change in demolition plan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bringing relief to residents living near the controversial Maradu highrises, Local Self Government (LSG) Minister A C Moideen on Thursday promised a change in the demolition plan.The minister said he would press for replacing Alfa Serene twin towers with either Golden Kayaloram or Jains Coral Cove, which are built in sparsely-populated localities, for razing on January 11, the first day of the controlled implosion. An official decision will be announced after the technical committee meeting at Maradu municipality office on Friday.

The minister also assured the delegation led by Tripunithura MLA M Swaraj that in case of any untoward incident during the final demolition, the government will compensate the loss of nearby residents along with the proposed insurance coverage.

“Considering the concerns of nearby residents, the minister promised to postpone the implosion of Alfa Serene twin towers to January 12. He also agreed to compensate residents for any damage in addition to the insurance sum,” said Maradu municipality chairperson T H Nadeera.

Shaji K R, the convenor of the Action Council of nearby residents, said the government will also provide three months’ rent to nearby residents who had to shift in view of the implosion.

“Three residents have received monetary support from the contractor for three-month stay. There are many others who are struggling to shift from here. Hence, the government will support the residents by providing financial aid through Maradu municipality,” he said.

At the meeting with the minister, it was also decided to complete the structural auditing of 21 houses and one godown near Alfa Serene and Holy Faith H2O with immediate effect. The contracting firms will repair the damage once final demolitions are over. The action council had been raising the demands ever since cracks appeared on the walls of several homes in the neighbourhood of the two apartment complexes.

The delegation that met the minister in Thiruvananthapuram comprised Maradu municipality vice-chairman Boban Nedumparambil, ADM K Chandrasekharan Nair, Fort Kochi Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, division councillor Disha Prathapan and action council representatives Shaji K R and Prakashan Nedumbillil.

Sarwate to reach city on Jan 9

Demolition expert S B Sarwate will reach Kochi on January 9 to oversee the final demolition scheduled on January 11 and 12. As the official consultant of the state government for the implosion, Sarwate will chair the final meetings of the municipality’s technical committee to chalk out last-minute arrangements. The IIT-Madras team will arrive on January 4 to install their equipment for vibration tests during the controlled implosion.

Residents call off hunger stir

Kochi: The action council of residents near Alfa Serene twin towers called off the indefinite hunger strike it launched in front of the highrise on the second day on Thursday, following an assurance from Local Self Government Minister A C Moideen. The residents had launched the protest demanding adequate protection to their homes situated near the to-be demolished apartments. “We called off the stir following the minister’s assurance. As of now, we have only received the minutes of the meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. More details will become available only after the technical committee meeting at Maradu municipality office on Friday,” said Harichandrasai K R, a resident.