Nitika’s world of doodles

The self-taught 13-year-old's imagination manifests in prolific and intricate sketches

KOCHI:  Christmas is just around the corner and the festive season has turned Nitika Jaya Zachariah into a busy bee. Just like last Christmas, when she crafted wreaths to hang in her class, Nitika is occupied this year as well, fiddling with everything red, green and gold. She is now on her mission to gift wreaths to her friends and family.While crochet making, baking and making Christmas decor excite her, it is her love for monochrome that triumphs. The world of doodling has left her in awe. Having learnt it all by herself, Nitika’s imagination manifests in the most elegant of ways through her doodle art. 

“I am not so fond of colours. And I like the black tone when I doodle,” says Nitika, who occupies herself with doodling whenever she gets free time. Her rough book is filled with doodle art.It has only been a few months since her random designs transformed into creative and prolific sketches. 

“I draw my inspiration from images I encounter. Earlier, I used to draw abstract designs, and now I have a fair idea of making doodles,” says Nitika. Her mother chips in how her daughter’s doodle art evolved. “She used to draw patterns but a few months ago, she showed us a fully drawn doodle sketch. Since she didn’t undergo any formal training, it was a pleasant surprise,” says Priya Sanoop Zachariah.

“We spend the vacations at her grandmother’s place and she has been Nitika’s biggest inspiration. She is the one who introduced the art world to her,” says Priya.One of the recurring motifs in Nitika’s art is a fresh spin on Mandala designs. The 13-year-old who started doodling as a leisure activity hopes to delve more into it without seeking any formal training. “All one needs is a piece of paper, a pen and some imagination. And I can do it just anywhere,” she says.

