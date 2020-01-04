Home Cities Kochi

369 smuggling bids foiled at Kochi airport in 2019

Published: 04th January 2020

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The past 12 months saw sleuths at the Kochi airport seizing 131 kg of gold worth Rs 48 crore. According to the data provided by the Union Finance Ministry, gold seizures at the airport have seen an annual rise. In all, sleuths detected and foiled 369 smuggling attempts at the airport in 2019. Besides gold, hashish, foreign cigarettes and Indian and foreign currency, all worth Rs 68.4 crore, were also seized in 365 days. 

“We could intercept more passengers illegally trying to bring gold to Kerala. We also arrested a number of smugglers. In all, we were able to detect 20 per cent more smuggling cases at the airport in 2019. Our Customs and Directorare of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) units are on alert to intercept any illegal movement of contraband via the airport,” said an official in the Ministry of Finance. In currency, foreign billsworth Rs 3.3 crore and Indian notes worth `1.21 crore were seized last year. 

“Attempts to smuggle currency have been continuing for the past three years. It is part of gold smuggling, as when gold is brought into the country, foreign currency is sent abroad as remuneration,” said an official.
The year also saw a case being registered against a Forex agency operating on the premises of the Kochi airport. The sleuths detected violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and irregularities worth Rs 1.17 crore by the agency, who manager was arrested by Customs officials.

Seizures last year

131 kg of gold worth Rs 48 crore
4.6 kg of hashish 
1,540 cartons of foreign cigarettes worth Rs 70 lakh
Foreign currency worth Rs 3.3 crore 
Indian currency worth 
Rs 1.21 crore

Gold seizures

In the 2018-19 financial year, 166.961 kg of gold worth Rs 52. 46 crore was seized from the airport in comparison to 81.69kg of gold worth Rs 23.69 crore in 2017-18

