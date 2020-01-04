Home Cities Kochi

Ahead of the times

During a recent visit to Kochi, Revathi Kant, the Chief Design Officer of Titan talks about how design is the key  

Published: 04th January 2020

By Shevlin Sebastian
Express News Service

KOCHI: Attending a discussion on ‘Design for startups and innovation’ at Kochi Design Week, held at Bolgatty Palace recently, Titan’s Chief Design Officer (CDO) Revathi Kant cut an elegant figure in a cream saree. She was wearing a gleaming Titan watch on her left wrist.

“Since disruption is the only way forward, we are going beyond manufacturing watches, to wearables and accessories.”As the CDO, Revathi has a team of 70 designers making stylish watches, jewellery and eyewear.“Our watch brands like Titan, Sonata, Raga and Fasttrack target specific consumer segments. Based on the market and customer requirements, we keep creating new products,” she said.
For Diwali this year, the company focused on retro and vintage designs for men, launching a collection called Maritime, which has boat-shaped as well as 3D sea wave pattern dials. “For women, we have launched Raga Facets, which highlights different aspects of today’s modern woman. With Sonata, we target value-conscious customers, while Fastrack is trendy and youthful,” she says.

To produce designs that resonate with consumers, the designers try to understand the lifestyle and behaviour of the buyer. “They spend time at the stores. Sometimes, they go into the market. The reasoning is that if you can understand the customer, only then can you do a suitable design,” Revathi says.
But even if the design is successful, it still goes through endless changes. The first Edge watch, which came out 15 years ago, had a simple, sleek and classic look. After a few years, the design was made larger and more contemporary.

The latest is called the Edge Ceramic. “It is a sleek product. The case and strap are ceramic. It is a beautiful collection and is doing very well (the prices range from `19,000 to `24,000). What the customer wanted years ago is not what they want now,” she adds.  

But has the watch lost its place after cell phones became popular? “Nowadays, people don’t wear watches to see the time. It is more like an extension of your personality. It completes your attire,” she smiles.
Revathi has completed 29 years with Titan. She joined the company as a trainee, straight out of college. “I also took risks in my career, by jumping from marketing to design after realising my drive,” she says.   
“You should enjoy what you do, try new things, take risks. Because you don’t know what is best for you until you have tried everything. It is important to be open to learning irrespective of your level and age,” she says, addressing women entrepreneurs.  

Revathi is very clear about the type of leader she has to be. “It is very important to be a good human being. A good leader must build good relationships at the workplace, with seniors, peers and juniors. People love to work for leaders who care. Being empathetic and a good mentor are vital attributes,” she concludes.

