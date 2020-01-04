 An year to savour

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The mark of a truly great city is its melting pot of cultures and what is culture without food. With the earth taking another spin around the sun, Kochi witnessed the sensation of fuljar soda and the viral kizhi parotta. Swetha Kadiyala gives a rundown of the trends, cuisines and habits that defined the city’s year in food. Here is what we ordered, savoured, experimented and relished.

Naadan all the way

There is a comforting joy in savouring the familiar. While some gourmet restaurants focus on bringing the world to Kochi’s doorsteps, 2019 saw small unassuming outlets dish out local delicacies for foodies who just cannot get enough of what reminds them of home. “New Arippa at Pallimukku and The Machli Restaurant at Kathrikadavu are among the hottest naadan eateries in town right now. They are doing a great job in serving authentic Kerala dishes hard to find elsewhere. A few Malayali cuisine spots have opened in the last couple of months in Fort Kochi, one such is Thoni Seafood Restaurant on K B Jacob Road. Furthermore, a substantial number of restaurants organised naadan food festivals last year,”says Karthik.

Wine and dine

In terms of nightlife, Kochi didn’t exactly have much to boast of heretofore. Although a couple of bars peppered the city, it certainly didn’t compare to metropolises like Mumbai or Bengaluru. But 2019 saw a small retro bar revolution in the making with Colony at Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty and Rocks & Brews at Thrikkakkara being launched around the middle of the year. Apart from strumming some great music and mixing cocktails that are far from run of the mill, these new watering holes serve delectable continental food that marries perfectly with the choice of your drink.

Bang for the buck

The year 2019 was one of cafes. A number of quaint off-beat eateries sprang up across the city last year whipping up world-class dishes at affordable prices and thereby giving multi-star multi cuisine hotels a run for their money. Marking their entry with kitschy theme-based decore and Instagram-worthy ambience, D Bombay Junkies near Palarivattom, The Big Bang Cafe at Vennala and Selfie Tea at Edapally have come as a blessing to gastronomes with a pinch in the pocket. Open late into the night, these cafes offer a satisfying dining experience not only to their target millennial and generation-z diners but also to families looking for a food adventure.

Arabian dreams

Kerala’s love for Arabic cuisine is well tested. Notwithstanding the significant diaspora living in the Gulf, Malayalees closer home have taken to the aromatic rich flavours from the west of the continent so much so that the city houses more number of Arabic restaurants than any other cuisine. “Arabic food took off in a big way last year. Al Faham is the hottest selling dish in the city right now. Restaurants have added falafel, kuzhi mandi and kunafa to their menu. Places like Al Taza, Zaatar and Haji Ebrahim are perfecting the shawarma to replicate authentic middle Eastern flavours,” says Karthik. New entrants like Cordon Bleu Charcoal Restaurant next to Lisie metro station and Pitaworks at Kakkanad are only spoiling city foodies for choice.

Future is fusion

As increasing fine dining options persuade people to make bold food choices, there has been a boom in eateries chanting the fusion mantra. The lone humble puttu is a passe, instead, you might find it paired with pesto sauce or mixed with spices of a biryani. “Restaurants have started experimenting with recipes by combing distinct taste profiles, in fact they are bound to come up with something novel if they wish to survive. Even an institution like Paragon has revamped its menu. Kappa lasagna, butter chicken pidi at Cafe Papaya and Al Faham pollichathu at White House restaurant in Kaloor are a few fusion examples,” says Murali Karthik, founder of the food blogging group Eat Kochi Eat

Pics  Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty, Al Taza,Eat Kochi Eat, Cafe Papaya