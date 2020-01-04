Building a second nature

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Love for the nature and everything in it propelled Noor Mohammed to become a sculptor and an active environmentalist. His carvings tell tales of the passion he carries for nature and its creations.

This inclination is what made 50-year-old Noor from Tirur to convert what was an uncultivable marshy land into a thriving biodiversity park in 2000.

Noor Muhammed

“I come from a family that was rooted in agriculture. I have seen my father battle it out to grow crops on our family plot spread across nearly 15 acres,” said Noor. However, the effort would always be in vain.

“Even as a young boy, I was attracted to the diversity of nature. In our own land, we had green patches and few other spots where nothing would grow,” he said.

“During my ventures around the land, I began collecting interesting things like parts of plants and converted them into sculptures,” said Noor. Sculpting has been and still is his passion.

According to him, since the land didn’t yield anything, he began searching for things that will grow in marshy areas.

“I came to know that bamboo grows everywhere. It also has the potential to become the raw material for handicrafts and eco-friendly construction,” said Noor. He began sourcing bamboo from different parts of the state and now hosts a huge collection of 50 varieties.

His land, which is located 3km from Pachathiri in Tirur, slowly turned into a haven for not just bamboo trees but also other plant varieties.

“Today, the land has turned into a biodiversity park complete with a lake and facilities for visitors. We get a lot of visitors,” added Noor. But there is a catch; no bachelors are allowed.“The park is for the family crowd as families don’t create a lot of problems and are easy to manage,” he said. Noor also charges a nominal rate of `25 as entry fee.

The park harbours a handicraft shop too. Among the array of products, the ones that have been carved in bamboo roots stand out. “These sculptures cost around `one lakh,” said Noor. “To sculpt, the root needs to be of mature bamboos and dug out carefully so they are not destroyed easily,” he said. But, the high price is to deter casual buyers, added Noor. He was awarded the high commanding certificate by the Kerala Lalithakala Academi.

Another peculiarity of the place is Noor’s house. It looks exactly like the dream house of every child. Noor’s house is made entirely of bamboo and timber sourced from his forest.