Cartoons to drive home the message

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To educate the public on traffic rules and repercussions of violating them, the Motor Vehicles Department and Road Safety Authority have come up with cartoon hoardings.

In the first phase of the initiative, these informative signboards have been set up along the 5km-stretch, under the airport authority, from Athani National Highway to Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL).

The reasoning behind the campaign being all traffic violations might not lead to accidents, but all accidents are the result of such violations.

The set of cartoons depict common traffic violations such as drink driving, speeding, jumping traffic signals, over-honking, defiance of designated traffic zones, not wearing seat belts, riding without helmets, modification of two-wheelers, use of mobile phones while driving etc. They also specify the dues to be paid for the violations.

“We chose cartoons to convey the message to all age groups. These attract peoples’ interest, while writing down rules and displaying them in public spaces often draw no results. We have only chosen the frequently-violated traffic rules, but plan to expand. There are instances when drivers who are unaware of how to proceed straight at a junction, switch on all their indicator lights. This happens due to lack of awareness, such cases will be depicted in the second set of cartoons,” said Najeeb K M, assistant motor vehicle inspector and the ideator behind the campaign.

The boards have been set up with the support of TDI, the advertising agency of CIAL. Many public places, including malls, have expressed interest in being a part of the campaign, which might be the first of its kind in the state.

The flying squad team under Deputy Transport Commissioner M P Ajithkumar worked behind the initiative. They were led by Motor Vehicle inspector Biju Issac. Cartoonist Badusha came forward to design the cartoons as a community service.

The department is also planning to conduct an exhibition of the cartoons in connection with Road Safety Week.