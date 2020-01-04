Home Cities Kochi

Cartoons to drive home the message

The reasoning behind the campaign being all traffic violations might not lead to accidents, but all accidents are the result of such violations.

Published: 04th January 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

The cartoon hoarding put up by the Motor Vehicles Department along the stretch from Athani National Highway to Cochin International Airport Ltd

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To educate the public on traffic rules and repercussions of violating them, the Motor Vehicles Department and Road Safety Authority have come up with cartoon hoardings.

In the first phase of the initiative, these informative signboards have been set up along the 5km-stretch, under the airport authority, from Athani National Highway to Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL).

The reasoning behind the campaign being all traffic violations might not lead to accidents, but all accidents are the result of such violations.

The set of cartoons depict common traffic violations such as drink driving, speeding, jumping traffic signals, over-honking, defiance of designated traffic zones, not wearing seat belts, riding without helmets, modification of two-wheelers, use of mobile phones while driving etc. They also specify the dues to be paid for the violations.  

“We chose cartoons to convey the message to all age groups. These attract peoples’ interest, while writing down rules and displaying them in public spaces often draw no results. We have only chosen the frequently-violated traffic rules, but plan to expand. There are instances when drivers who are unaware of how to proceed straight at a junction, switch on all their indicator lights. This happens due to lack of awareness, such cases will be depicted in the second set of cartoons,” said Najeeb K M, assistant motor vehicle inspector and the ideator behind the campaign.  

The boards have been set up with the support of TDI, the advertising agency of CIAL. Many public places, including malls,  have expressed interest in being a part of the campaign, which might be the first of its kind in the state.

The flying squad team under Deputy Transport Commissioner M P Ajithkumar worked behind the initiative. They were led by Motor Vehicle inspector Biju Issac. Cartoonist Badusha came forward to design the cartoons as a community service.

The department is also planning to conduct an exhibition of the cartoons in connection with Road Safety Week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp