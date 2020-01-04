Commissionerates in Kochi, Trivandrum stay paper tigers

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Six months on since the introduction of Police Commissionerate system in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram cities, the state government is yet to give its final approval and issue a notification for the same.The delay in issuing the notification has created confusion in the police department as the police headquarters does not have clarity on making top postings to the commissionerates and allot additional funds for enhancement of policing.

The commissionerates mandate the appointment of an experienced officer not below the rank of an Inspector General (IG) or even an ADGP as the Commissioner and also senior officers in the rank of DIGs as law and order, traffic, crime and intelligence.Since the government has not issued the notification, the police department could not create necessary posts and confusion prevails in continuing with the post of additional commissioner of police while there is already a post of deputy commissioner of police for law and order and administration.

State police chief Loknath Behera said all the major cities in southern states have commissionerate policing system and it is upto the state government to decide whether to approve the Commissionerate system in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram through a notification. Though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who handles the home portfolio, is in favour of Commissionerates in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram with magisterial powers to police, the Opposition UDF and LDF constituent CPI are against it. There are also rumours that the IAS lobby is against granting magisterial powers to police in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Police officers said the Law Department has been sticking to a particular Section of the CrPC to delay the notification. As per Section 8(1) of the CrPC, the state government has the power to declare by notification any area in a state comprising a city or town, where population exceeds one million, as a metropolitan area. Besides, it can establish a robust policing system in any metropolitan area having more population under subsections (2) and (3) of Section 15 of Kerala Police Act, 2011. But the Law Department is citing the 2011 census to show the population of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation at 7,52, 490 and Kochi at 6, 01, 574 to deny Metropolitan status to the two cities and thereby delay the notification.