Golden jubilee fete of printers association

KOCHI: The golden jubilee celebrations of Kerala Master Printers Association will begin in Kochi on Saturday. The association has planned a year-long programme to mark its 50th anniversary, including a national seminar on print and beyond on February 8. A print miracle expo is being planned from April 24 to 26. The association will also include awards for school and college magazines. An awareness programme to attract the new generation and training seminars for members to familiarise with the latest trends in the industry are among other programmes. For details 98470 53259.
