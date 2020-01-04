Investigation at standstill as Vigilance waits for approval to prosecute Ebrahim Kunju

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s been over three months since the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) team probing the Palarivattom flyover corruption case unearthed sufficient evidence from various sources proving the alleged role of former Public Works Minister V K Ebrahim Kunju in the scam. However, the probe has failed to make any further progress owing to the delay in giving VACB the nod to prosecute the Kalamassery MLA. It was during the legislator’s tenure as minister that the construction of the flyover began.

Recently, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan had held discussions with top VACB officers and the Advocate General for taking a call on the Vigilance plea seeking his nod to prosecute Ebrahim Kunju. The governor’s office is expected to take a decision on the matter in the next couple of days. Officials believe delay in prosecuting Ebrahim Kunju will affect the probe.

“We have finished corroborating the documentary evidence and the probe team is vetting the same to ensure that the charges against Ebrahim Kunju stick in the court, for validating the decision to prosecute Ebrahim Kunju,” a VACB officer told TNIE.The probe team has also decided to interrogate IAS officer Mohammed Hanish, one of the accused in the case, as he was the chief of Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd (RBDCK) when the flyover was built.

V G Vinod Kumar, the VACB SP who is heading the probe, refused to divulge much information on the matter, saying only that “the probe is based on documents and the investigation is on the right track.”As per the evidence collected by the probe team, Ebrahim Kunju had signed the file allowing the release of the mobilisation fund to the contractor roped in to build the flyover even when RBDCK board meetings held no discussions on it.