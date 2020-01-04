Home Cities Kochi

KIIFB seeks urgent govt intervention to restart cancer centre construction work

Work at CCRC was halted after the roof of an under-construction building of the centre collapsed in November last year.

Published: 04th January 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has sought urgent administrative intervention to ensure the completion of the construction work of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) by the end of the year. CCRC is KIIFB’s first flagship project in cancer care.CEO K M Abraham sought the government intervention in a KIIFB newsletter published on December 15. Work at CCRC was halted after the roof of an under-construction building of the centre collapsed in November last year.

Abraham said the state was witnessing a rise in the number of cancer patients and was facing two issues – lack of sufficient number of specialised doctors and medical professionals and absence of enough infrastructure to administer cancer care.

He said the CCRC is to be developed in two phases. “Facilities in the first phase will include 213 beds and nine operation theatres,” he said.In the newsletter, Abraham said works at CCRC will resume very soon. “INKEL Ltd is the special purpose vehicle (SPV) tasked with the project’s implementation. Unfortunately, it was depicted in a bad light after an instance of a construction failure,” he said.CCRC director Dr Moni Abraham Kuriakose said KIIFB had submitted a report on the roof collapse to the secretary (health). “We believe the secretary will soon give the nod to restart the work,” said Dr Moni.

