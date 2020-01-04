Maradu flats: Demolition to be held as per original plan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Local Self-Government Minister A C Moideen’s promise to nearby residents about a change in the demolition plan of the ill-fated Maradu highrises is likely to remain undelivered, as the technical committee meeting held at the municipality office here on Friday failed to reach a consensus on the same.

Sources said Edifice Engineering and Vijay Steels and Explosives, the firms tasked with the controlled implosion of the apartment complexes raised objections to a change in the last lap of the controlled implosion. The committee also did not find any technical reason to change the schedule.

The van carrying ammonium nitrate emulsion

explosives arriving at Holy Faith H2O

apartment complex on Friday | A Sanesh

Its members also said it was not safe to postpone the demolition of a highrise by another day after filling the explosives.“The technical committee did not find any technical advantage in swapping the dates. Other than the public request, there is no reason to change the schedule. As Alfa Serene is situated in a densely-populated area, people living near it will be under a bigger threat if we do not complete its implosion on January 11. It is not safe to expose the residents to the explosives for an extra day,” said Fort Kochi sub-collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who is in charge of the demolition.

He said even if Alfa Serene’s implosion is postponed by a day, it still needs to be done. “We have to look at the safety aspect, too,” he said.In the same breath, he said the committee is awaiting the response of the contracting firms. “Though the committee is not convinced with the need to change the schedule, we are awaiting the firms’ response to take a final decision on Saturday,” he said.

Prior to the meeting, the committee members took stock of the pre-blasting works at the to-be-demolished highrises. They decided to shift the residents living within 200m radius of the highrises. During the demolition on January 11 and 12, traffic along nearby major roads will be closed for a maximum of 10 minutes. Meanwhile, the blasting points were changed to 100m from the existing 50m considering safety.

On Saturday, Snehil will meet City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare in the morning as part of the preparation, while District Collector S Suhas will convene a meeting with the technical committee members at the PWD guest house at 7pm to chalk out safety precautions, evacuation and zone finalisation.

Edifice Engineering gets Peso nod

Kochi: With a week to go for the final demolition of Maradu highrises, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (Peso) issued its no-objection certificate (NOC) to Edifice Engineering on Friday. Earlier, the decision was postponed on Wednesday due to lack of clarity in the documents submitted by the agency.

Edifice Engineering has been assigned the task of bringing down Holy Faith H2O, Jain Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram. Peso officials will interact with nearby residents to allay their fears. “We have decided to clarify their concerns over the demolition. We believe lack of clarity in the entire process led to the confusion. With the help of government officials, we will reach out to every resident living near all five apartment complexes,” said R Venugopal, Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, Peso.

Evacuation process

2 hours

time before demolition when residents will be evacuated

Residents within 200m radius will be shifted

Rehabilitation at: Kufos Panangad, Thevara

SH College

4 hours

Time after blast when it will be safe for residents to return

Demolition time: From 11am on Jan 11 and 12

Nearby families

to be shifted

Jains Coral Cove: 96

Golden Kayaloram: 61

Alfa Serene and Holy Faith H2O: 137

Total: 294