Mandatory colour code for water tanker lorries

The district administration on Saturday issued a directive regarding mandatory colour code and numbers to be displayed on vehicles supplying drinking water in the district.

Published: 05th January 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration on Saturday issued a directive regarding mandatory colour code and numbers to be displayed on vehicles supplying drinking water in the district. The tanker lorries should be examined and certified by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD). 

The bonnet number allocated for vehicles distributing water should be painted and displayed on the front and rear sides of the lorries and should be produced before MVD for examination in the next two days. The tank of the vehicle should be painted in blue colour. A 20m wide ribbon strip in white colour should be drawn through the centre portion of the tank on which ‘Drinking Water’ should be written in English on both sides. The front and rear sides of the vehicle should be painted in highway yellow. ‘Kudivellam’ (drinking water) should be written in Malayalam on the rear side of the vehicle. 

