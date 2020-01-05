Prohibitory orders in demolition zone on Jan 11

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 will be clamped within a 200 m radius of the Maradu highrises during the final demolition scheduled for January 11. The ban orders will be effective from 9am on January 11 and they will remain in force till the time the structures are razed to the ground. The area will be demarcated using red flags, with entry to the demolition zone barred after 9am.

“We will deploy police personnel in the area, besides providing proper awareness to the public. The same schedule will be followed on day two. Traffic restrictions will start 30 minutes before the demolition. Besides, a siren will be sounded four times to indicate the various stages of demolition,” District Collector S Suhas told reporters at the Ernakulam Guest House on Saturday after attending a review meeting of the preparations for the final demolition.

As part of the safety measures, 2,000 people living nearby will be evacuated. Shelters have been set up at Fisheries College, Panangad and SH College, Thevara.“Senior citizens from the area will be taken in the vehicles belonging to the Palliative Care project, with medical facilities provided at the shelter. The district administration will stage a mock drill on January 10.

No change in schedule

The technical committee overseeing the demolition has rejected the demand of residents for changing the scheduled date of demolition and this was conveyed to the district administration.