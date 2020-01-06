Home Cities Kochi

Maradu: Explosives filled at H2O; Alfa Serene’s turn today

Indian Oil Corporation’s pipelines passing in front of Holy Faith H2O have been filled with water, four layers of sandbags put over them

Published: 06th January 2020 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

Holy Faith H2O, one of the apartments in Maradu which violated the CRZ norms, being demolished by Vijay Steels workers

Holy Faith H2O, one of the apartments in Maradu which violated the CRZ norms, being demolished by Vijay Steels workers (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking the pre-blast works to the next phase, the filling of explosives at Holy Faith H2O got over on Sunday.

The 12-member team of experts have completed two floors at the Jains Coral Cove as well. Meanwhile, filling at the twin towers of Alfa Serene apartment will commence on Monday.

“The works at H2O are over in every respect. The experts are done with the ninth and 11th floors of the Jains Coral Cove. After the work at the Jains gets over, they will move to Golden Kayaloram. Alfa Serene’s filling will start on Monday,” said R Venugopal, deputy chief of Explosives, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (Peso).

ALSO READ: Maradu implosion - Filling of explosives to be over by January 10

Along with the ammonium nitrate emulsion explosives, different types of detonators are being added to the holes. “We are adding detonating fuses (df) and non-electric surface trunkline detonators (Nonel). The blasts will be triggered within 17 milliseconds, 20 milliseconds and 200 milliseconds of one another. The millisecond interval for carrying out the implosion is meant to cushion the impact of the tumbling structures which are to be razed to the ground in phases,” he said.

According to Venugopal: “It has been designed after factoring in the building’s load strength points. Based on this, the timing and direction of the breaking point of the buildings have been designed,” he said.

The shearing of concrete will create some noise pollution, he said. “Discharge of explosive gas will create some sound. There will be air blast release during the implosion and we have provided curtains,” he added.

Pipelines filled with water

The pipelines of Indian Oil Corporation passing in front of Holy Faith H2O have been filled with water. “As part of our safety measures, pipelines which carry petrol and diesel were filled with water on Saturday. We have put four layers of sandbags over them,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu Maradu flats
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp