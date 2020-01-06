Maradu: Explosives filled at H2O; Alfa Serene’s turn today

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking the pre-blast works to the next phase, the filling of explosives at Holy Faith H2O got over on Sunday.

The 12-member team of experts have completed two floors at the Jains Coral Cove as well. Meanwhile, filling at the twin towers of Alfa Serene apartment will commence on Monday.

“The works at H2O are over in every respect. The experts are done with the ninth and 11th floors of the Jains Coral Cove. After the work at the Jains gets over, they will move to Golden Kayaloram. Alfa Serene’s filling will start on Monday,” said R Venugopal, deputy chief of Explosives, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (Peso).

Along with the ammonium nitrate emulsion explosives, different types of detonators are being added to the holes. “We are adding detonating fuses (df) and non-electric surface trunkline detonators (Nonel). The blasts will be triggered within 17 milliseconds, 20 milliseconds and 200 milliseconds of one another. The millisecond interval for carrying out the implosion is meant to cushion the impact of the tumbling structures which are to be razed to the ground in phases,” he said.

According to Venugopal: “It has been designed after factoring in the building’s load strength points. Based on this, the timing and direction of the breaking point of the buildings have been designed,” he said.

The shearing of concrete will create some noise pollution, he said. “Discharge of explosive gas will create some sound. There will be air blast release during the implosion and we have provided curtains,” he added.

Pipelines filled with water

The pipelines of Indian Oil Corporation passing in front of Holy Faith H2O have been filled with water. “As part of our safety measures, pipelines which carry petrol and diesel were filled with water on Saturday. We have put four layers of sandbags over them,” he said.