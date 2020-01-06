Home Cities Kochi

Maradu implosion: Police devise detailed plan for January 11 demolition; 500 cops to be deployed

The Kundannoor-Vyttila highway, along with the side roads, will be blocked 10 minutes ahead of the implosion.

Published: 06th January 2020 02:17 AM

The partially demolished Alfa Serene apartment complex in Maradu

The partially demolished Alfa Serene apartment complex in Maradu (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ahead of demolishing five apartment complexes in Maradu on January 11 and 12, the Kochi City Police have come up with elaborate plans, including the declaration of ‘no-man’s-land’ around the 200-meter radius of the flats to be demolished and traffic regulation.

“Around 500 police personnel will be deployed at every demolition site,” said City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare. Section 144 (CrPC) will be imposed in the area from 8 am to 4 pm on the days of demolition.

“The police will evacuate the entire area and then block the roads at 9 am on January 11 and 12. Then a search will be carried out in nearby houses to ensure nobody is there in the area. Police will dominate the entire area and nobody will be allowed to enter within a 200 m radius of the apartment complexes,” said Sakhare. However, the public can witness the demolition outside the circumference.

The Kundannoor-Vyttila highway, along with the side roads, will be blocked 10 minutes ahead of the implosion.

“We have already devised a traffic diversion plan in the area so that the vehicles can use this alternate route or people can wait for five minutes. There would be a siren two minutes after the implosion and the traffic can resumed then,” he said.

The Commissioner said police have made all arrangements, such as the service of fire and rescue services, ambulances, police force, where they are going to be deployed and contingency path.

The police have also made arrangements for managing crowd which is expected to reach here to witness the implosion.

“We mark a physical boundary of 200 m radius and ensure nobody reaches here as part of safety measures. The electricity supply to this area will also be disconnected at the time of the process,” he said.

Entry to the water bodies around the towers is also prohibited, the police said. The Coastal police will be deployed in the backwaters here.

