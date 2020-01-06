Home Cities Kochi

Tooth stuck in woman’s lung removed after two years in Kochi hospital

Since there was no relief, the patient was asked to undergo an endoscopy which showed a polypoidal growth in the right lung resembling a tumour.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A team of doctors at Amrita Institute of Sciences and Research in Kochi successfully removed a tooth, stuck in the lung of a 63-year-old woman for over two years.

The Kasaragod native had initially undergone treatment for pneumonia based on sputum and biopsy reports.  

“The patient was asked to come to AIMS for further evaluation. At the hospital, the patient underwent a rigid bronchoscopic procedure and the growth in her lung was removed. It was surprising to notice an impacted tooth below the growth,” said Dr Tinku Joseph, interventional pulmonologist.

“The tooth, which was successfully removed last week, was the source for her recurrent pneumonia in the initial years. Over the years, multiple growths resembling a tumour began forming around the impacted tooth,” said Tinku.

Dr Sobha, a pulmonologist who evaluated the patient initially at Amrita said the aspiration of foreign bodies is more commonly seen in children. However, in adults, such instances occur during sleep or in an impaired consciousness state.  “For those who suffer from recurrent non-resolving pneumonia, this is a factor that should be suspected. The patient was discharged within 48 hours after the procedure. She could return to a normal routine within a few days,” said Dr Tinku.

