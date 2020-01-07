Home Cities Kochi

Bad roads, women’s safety a concern for Infopark staff

The bad condition of roads in and around Infopark has been troubling the IT employees for long.

Published: 07th January 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 07:05 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The bad condition of roads in and around Infopark has been troubling the IT employees for long. Their persistent protests had led the authorities to carry out the maintenance work on the road from IMG junction to Infopark last month. Though this brought relief, some bad roads inside Infopark campus continue to bother the commuters. According to the Infopark staff, the roads around the Athulya and Visamya buildings are in a bad state. Akhil P Anil, an employee, had mailed a complaint regarding the same to the Infopark authorities in November.

“I received a reply in two weeks saying the road work will be completed in a month. The work hasn’t been done and there is no response from their side,” said Akhil. An Infopark official said the delay was because the tendering process was still on. “Though the e-tendering process was initiated last month, just one party turned up. Re-tendering will be done this month. As soon as it’s finished, work will begin,” he said.

Safety still an issue
M G Madhavan, treasurer, Prathidhwani Kochi, a collective of Kerala IT employees, said women staffers are still troubled by anti-social elements. “Last week, an autorickshaw driver tried to misbehave with a woman employee. The police couldn’t trace the vehicle as the CCTV cameras inside the campus aren’t working,” he said. 

An Infopark Police station official, the case will be registered on Tuesday as the woman will be back to work then. “We checked around 8-9 CCTV cameras, but they weren’t working,” he said. However, Infopark officials said all CCTV cameras were functional.

Addressing streetlight woes
The Thrikkakara municipality recently began installing streetlights from IMG junction till Novotel Kochi Infopark. However, the employees requested the municipality chairman and secretary to extend the project to Infopark main gate and Phase II. “The civic body allocated D1.5 crore for setting up street lights at Infopark. They are needed as many women employees face difficulty while returning from night shifts,” said Madhavan. Municipality officials said street lights would be installed till Brahmapuram bridge. “The work is done by the electrical wing of PWD. We have conveyed the request to them and a decision will be taken soon,” said a municipality official.

