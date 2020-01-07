Home Cities Kochi

Builders to submit petitions to sell property on Tuesday

The committee will also check the petitions filed by flat owners seeking additional compensation. 

Published: 07th January 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Four builders of the Maradu highrises – which are to be demolished as per a Supreme Court for flouting Coastal Zone Regulation norms – will submit their petitions to sell their properties before the SC-appointed committee led by Justice K Balakrishnan Nair on Tuesday.The committee, comprising former Chief Secretary K Jose Cyriac and former chief engineer of the Public Works Department R Murukesan, will go through the documents and address the demands of the builders’ representatives at 2.30pm at Ernakulam Guest House. 

“All four builders had earlier orally expressed their desire to sell their properties to gather the compensation amount for the apartment owners. The plots are spread across Kakkanad, Kunnathunad and Ernakulam. They have furnished the survey number and other details. The committee will scrutinise it on Tuesday,” said Justice Nair. 

The Supreme Court had directed the builders to deposit `20 crore to the committee’s account along with `61.50 crore to compensate the 326 flat owners of the ill-fated apartment complexes. The amount has been divided based on the number of flats in each apartment. “KP Varkey & Sons and VS Builders paid their entire share amount in their initial payment of `20 crore and Jain Constructions has paid only `2 crore. The others haven’t paid anything in their initial share. Also, none of the four builders has paid anything towards the `61.50 crore given as part of `25 lakh compensation to each flat owner,” said Justice Nair.
The committee will also check the petitions filed by flat owners seeking additional compensation. 

