Call to turn forest on HMT land at kalamassery into biodiversity park 

World Resources Institute in Bengaluru and Cities for Forests in Spain survey the urban forest; it has become a sanctuary for 196 species of birds, both native and migratory

Published: 07th January 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

A fact-finding team from World Resources Institute and Cities for Forests visit the forested tract of land owned by HMT at Kalamassery on Monday

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid cities battling pollution and the rapid decline in green cover, a group under the banner of the Development Action Council for Kerala (DACK) has taken it upon itself to protect acres of urban forest on the HMT company premises at Kalamassery. As part of conserving the green cover in the locality, a team from World Resources Institute (WRI) in Bengaluru and Cities for Forests in Spain arrived to survey the urban forest on Monday. 

DACK chairman Mukkapuzha Nandakumar, who is also the former chairman of one of Kalamassery Municipal standing committees, said the aim is to conserve the forest in HMT and nearby wetlands as a biodiversity park. “Of the total 251 acres of land owned by HMT at Kalamassery, around 115 acres were reclaimed by nature in the past 50 years following disuse. The land has now become a sanctuary for over 196 species of birds, both native and migratory,” he said. 

An Indian paradise flycatcher from Kashmir
which makes the HMT-owned land its home
for three months

He said there was nothing artificial about the forest. “The entire area has plants endemic to the region, with some having medicinal properties,” he said, adding DACK has been demanding the conservation of the forest area for quite some time.“As part of our initiative to protect the habitat of birds and the city’s lungs, we prepared a proposal and approached Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) and the Kerala Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA),” said Nandakumar. He said the agencies responded very positively. “KMRL forwarded our proposal to WRI,” he said.

Nandakumar said WRI and Cities for Forests work to preserve urban forests or find open spaces to extend green cover. “They have the funds. We hope they will realise the importance this forest tract has when it comes to Kochi and help us convert it into a biodiversity park,” he said. Nandakumar said WRI has identified two places in the city as having the potential for conservation. “The other spot is Mangalavanam,” said Polly Kalamassery, a bird watcher. “However, the forest at Kalamassery is home to almost the same number of birds as Thattekattu bird sanctuary,” Polly said.

“The urban forest is also home to the state’s butterfly Papilio Buddha, which is enough to declare it as protected. Another rare bird which comes to Kochi from Kashmir and stays here for three months is the Indian paradise flycatcher,” he said. He said due to the presence of such a large number of birds, the forest has become a haven for bird watchers. Cities for Forests representative Alicia Fabregas said the same. “Just an hour-long walk reveals the treasures the forest is hiding,” she said, adding, “Kochi, the only Indian city to be listed by Cities for Forests among 61 others from across the world, is blessed to have such a variety of flora and fauna.”

WRI, Bengaluru, manager (Urban development) Rajeev Malagi said preserving and conserving biodiversity and urban development need to go hand in hand. Besides Kalamassery, Rajeev will be surveying places like Container Road (known for its mangrove trees) and Mangalavanam in the city.

