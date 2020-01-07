Home Cities Kochi

CMFRI to host three-day seafood fest from Wednesday

A seafood with high nutritional value, the octopus is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and will help reduce hypertension and hyperglycaemia, according to experts.

Published: 07th January 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If you are a seafood lover, a range of fish delicacies, including octopus flavoured with tongue-tickling Kerala spices await you at a three-day seafood festival which will begin at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) from Wednesday.  The food fest is being organised by the Marine Biological Association of India (MBAI) as part of the international symposium on marine ecosystems – challenges and opportunities. The cuisine includes  biriyani, puttu, momos and snacks.

A seafood with high nutritional value, the octopus is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and will help reduce hypertension and hyperglycaemia, according to experts.  However, the dishes are rarely available in the domestic market. The festival aims to create awareness on the nutritional benefits of the octopus and popularise the dishes locally.Coastal delicacies with Kerala flavour including mussels, clam, squid, shrimp, crab, fish and oysters will also be available at the festival. Indigenous seafood items made with tuna by people from Lakshadweep islands will be an added attraction.

The festival will offer a rare opportunity to seafood lovers to consume oysters live. A food item with rich medicinal value, oysters will be brought to the festival from the farms after depuration.  In addition to ready-to-eat seafood varieties, farmed live fishes, crab meat and marine ornamental fishes will be available. The festival will be open from 12 noon to 8 pm. Finland Blue Bioeconomy Natural Resources Institute programme director Petri Suuronen will inaugurate the global symposium on marine ecosystem at 3 pm on Tuesday. Eminent marine scientists, oceanographers, fishery researchers and marine biotechnologists from across the globe will attend the meet.

