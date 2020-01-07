Home Cities Kochi

Filling of explosives in Jains Coral Cove to be over by Tuesday

The filling of explosives at Jains Coral Cove, one of the Maradu highrises which would be demolished in less than a week, will wrap up on Tuesday.

An aerial view of Holy Faith H2O and Alfa Serene twin towers which are scheduled to be demolished on Saturday | PICS: A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The filling of explosives at Jains Coral Cove, one of the Maradu highrises which would be demolished in less than a week, will wrap up on Tuesday. Three floors of the Alfa Serene twin towers were filled with explosives by Monday.“Barring 200 holes at the ground floor, filling of explosives is over at Jains Coral Cove. The team will start the process at Golden Kayaloram on Tuesday.

In Alfa Serene B tower, explosives have been filled in the third, fifth and eighth floors,” said R Venugopal, Deputy Chief of Explosives, Peso (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation). The filling of explosives in Alfa A tower will be completed by Thursday. 

KOCHI: Officials have put in place additional measures to ensure better safety of homes near Alfa Serene. The contracting firm will cover the home of nearby resident Harishchandrasai, which had developed cracks when pre-implosion works began. “We have directed the firm to add zinc sheet fencing on the side of the house. The entire structure will be covered with geotextile sheets to prevent any damage from the concrete particles from the highrises,” he said.  

Police and Maradu municipality officials interact with residents in the neighbourhood of Alfa Serene as part of the drive to make them aware about the regulations during the evacuation

Directive for insurance coverage sought
Kochi: Heera Construction Company Pvt Ltd, Thiruvananthapuram, which owns a property near Golden Kayaloram, the highrise at Maradu which is to be demolished on January 12, on Monday approached the High Court seeking a directive to the state government to take insurance coverage of `125 crore to the property to meet the damage, if any, sustained to the building during the demolition. The petitioners argued that the sub-collector inspected the property several times, but did not disclose the steps taken to compensate the petitioner in case of damage.

Over 100 fire force officers, 8 tenders to be deployed
Kochi: Ensuring safety throughout the implosion of the highrises, more than 100 fire force officers and eight fire tenders will be deployed on the day of the demolition. All fire tenders will enter the area as soon as the final siren is sounded two minutes after the demolition. “Our priority is not just mitigating the dust menace but also to avoid any accident following the implosion. Four fire tenders and nearly 50 officers will be deployed at each apartment complex. Ambulances will be brought for any emergency,” said Joji A S, fire officer, Ernakulam.

Emergency council meet
Maradu municipality will convene an emergency council meet at 2.30 pm on Tuesday to discuss the preparations for the controlled implosion. The meeting comes in the wake of several councillors complaining about Fort Kochi sub-collector’s alleged disregard to their demands.

Notices distributed 
Maradu municipality officials conducted an awareness drive on Monday to inform nearby residents about the precautions to be followed during the demolition. The officials, along with police officers, visited around 150 homes near Holy Faith H2O and Alfa Serene and distributed notices explaining the regulations and precautionary measures.

