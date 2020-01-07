Home Cities Kochi

Flower show in full bloom

The annual Cochin Flower Show, organised by the District  Agri-Horticulture Society, is in full bloom at the Ernakulathappan Ground.

Sravan (sitting in the wheelchair), a student of SDPY KPMHS, Edavanakad, along with his sister at Cochin Flower Show in Ernakulathappan ground on Saturday  Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The annual Cochin Flower Show, organised by the District  Agri-Horticulture Society, is in full bloom at the Ernakulathappan Ground. The show which began on January 3 will be held until January 12. 
Unlike previous years, the 38th flower show is more disciplined in terms of flower arrangement, according to organisers. “Earlier, all the varieties were under one umbrella at a single pavilion.

This year, we have seven pavilions which cater to different species, thereby providing more clarity to spectators. The first pavilion is solely for flower arrangement, which are customary. The rest include those on annual flowering plants such as the zinnia and petunia, which is the largest pavilion, and the rest are dedicated to around 60 varieties of hibiscus, 100 varieties of roses and so on,” said  Jacob Varghese Kunthara, a retired professor who is part of the organising committee.

The flower show also goes beyond pavilions. An artist was employed to create a theme around every pavilion and arrange flowers accordingly so that the species are self-explanatory. “For example, succulents look as though they’re placed in a desert. While roses are set in between makeshift mountains and hibiscus flowers have ethnic decor as the backdrop. Simultaneously, indoor plants look as though they’re adorning the interiors of a house,” he said. Replete with photo booths and cultural programmes in the evening, the renovated flower show is bound to be a grander spectacle than before.

